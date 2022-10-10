Woman killed in deadly fire fell asleep while smoking

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The woman killed in the Thursday, Oct. 6, deadly fire on the 3600 block of 5th Street has been identified as 74-year-old Linda Berry.

Alexandria Fire Department investigators determined the fire to be accidental. It appears Berry fell asleep on the couch while smoking. On Oct. 7, family at the scene of the fire shared with News Channel 5 that Berry lived in the home alone and could not get out in time.

The fire was called in to AFD around 7:45 a.m. The fire was out by the time units arrived at the scene.

News Channel 5 was initially made aware of the fire last Friday, Oct. 7, after receiving a tip from a viewer. At that point, we had not, and still have not, received a press release from the City of Alexandria. Further information obtained Monday, Oct. 10, was received upon request.

After not receiving a release from the City regarding the deadly fire, News Channel 5 reached out to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. On Friday afternoon, we were told that the office was not initially notified about the deadly fire, but they were meeting with AFD that day.

We followed up again with the State Fire Marshal’s office on Monday, who said they were not notified about the deadly fire until more than 24 hours after the incident call was made to AFD.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, AFD is an authorized fire prevention bureau, which means it can carry out fire investigations of the same caliber as the state office. State law also allows fire chiefs to conduct their own fire origin and cause investigations, and contact with the state office would be made for two reasons: to request help or to notify the state office of a fatality.

However, while a request for help is not required, a notification of a fatality is required.

The City’s Special Projects Coordinator, Jim Smilie, told News Channel 5 that AFD’s policy is to notify the state office “as soon as possible.”

Again, the report from AFD to the state office was made more than 24 hours after the incident call. According to the state office, though there is no timeline for notification, the expectation is that it be while units are still on scene.

To that end, the state office said, “It is customary for departments to notify us while they are still actively working the scene from a fire suppression standpoint to ensure control of the scene remains until our arrival.”

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, by the time they were notified, the scene had been released and left unsecured, and Berry’s body had been removed.

