‘Advocating for healthy behaviors’: 11th annual Youth Summit on Healthy Behaviors

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, Oct. 11, students and teachers from around 31 schools participated in the Rapides Foundation’s 11th annual Youth Summit on Healthy Behaviors.

The annual event is for students and teachers participating in the Foundation’s Healthy Behaviors School District Partnership Grant to learn about creating healthy changes at school and becoming advocates for healthy choices.

The summit includes healthy eating and active living sessions, substance and alcohol abuse prevention and tobacco prevention and control with interactive and high-energy presentations.

“They’re young, they’re fresh, they’re new and they’re the culture; they’re the future. If they start now, the future is going to be bright,” said LaDonte Lotts, founder and owner of JiggAerobics, who presented an interactive session on healthy eating and active living.

New Orleans native, hip-hop artist and motivational speaker Dee-1 is opening each event virtually, delivering a keynote using life experiences to talk about why he chose a path of healthy behaviors.

This year’s summit is held in six regional in-person events in different parishes, throughout October.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.