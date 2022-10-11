APD officer on leave after off-duty domestic arrest last week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard said an off-duty APD officer who was arrested last week for domestic abuse allegations is on administrative leave.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, David Soderberg, 46, of Pineville was arrested last week after they received a report of a disturbance on October 3 on Rigolette Road. Witnesses reported hearing a verbal altercation next door, and Acadian Ambulance responded to tend to the victim. At the time, no arrests were made because the sheriff’s office said there were conflicting stories.

Soderberg was booked a few days later on charges of domestic abuse battery with serious injury, domestic abuse strangulation and false imprisonment. News Channel 5 learned that Soderberg was a corporal with APD, assigned to patrol. He’s been with APD for 13 years.

“I can confirm that he has been arrested,” Howard said. “Another agency handled that investigation. It didn’t have anything to do with APD itself in the arrest or the investigative part of it. He is on administrative leave. We will deal with that as a personnel issue, and we will deal with it.”

Soderberg, accompanied by an attorney, turned himself in on October 7. He was booked into the parish jail and released on a $50,000 bond.

