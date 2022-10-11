Bentley celebrates 10th year under new ownership

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It has been a decade since Mike Jenkins took over ownership of the Hotel Bentley in downtown Alexandria.

Built in 1908, the Hotel Bentley is one of Central Louisiana’s most historic landmarks. Early on, the hotel was essential in the planning of the Louisiana Maneuvers, which helped the United States’ effort during World War II.

At that time, the hotel was home to General George S. Patton and Dwight D. Eisenhower, who later became the 34th President of the United States.

In the late 1970s, the Bentley was added to the National Register of Historic Places. In 2012, Jenkins bought the hotel, and it underwent a multi-million dollar restoration, that included converting part of the hotel into private residential units.

Scott Laliberte, the President of Jenkins Companies, said the hotel has done a lot for the area.

“It has really provided an anchor for downtown Alexandria, not just travelers from all across the country, some of them intercontinental, which we are so proud to have,” said Laliberte. “Being that hub for downtown Alexandria, and tying it in to the restaurants, and all the other event spaces downtown, it has just been remarkable, and it has played a great role in Central Louisiana and downtown Alexandria.”

The Bentley has 93 guest rooms, a restaurant and five banquet rooms, which hold up to 500 people.

