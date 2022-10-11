BPSO looking for runaway DeRidder teen

Aubree Morrison
Aubree Morrison(BPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DERIDDER La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Aubree Morrison, a runaway teen from DeRidder.

Aubree is described as a 15-year-old white female with strawberry blond hair, 5′1″ tall and weighs 100 lbs.

She was last seen on October 10 on Friendship Lane.

If you have any information about Aubree’s whereabouts, please contact BPSO at 337-463-3281.

