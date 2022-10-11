Confusion surrounding the City of Alexandria’s crime reporting policy continues

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Details regarding several recent shootings within the City of Alexandria have not been shared with the public, leaving residents in the dark when it comes to crime.

Multiple shootings have taken place in Alexandria in the past weeks, and most of them have not been made public with official press releases detailing the crimes.

Late Saturday into early Sunday morning, at least two different shootings took place in Alexandria, leaving three people with gunshot wounds. On Lisa Street, two juveniles were shot and on Day Street, a man was shot and is in critical condition. Neither of those incidents were shared with the public via a press release to KALB, nor posted on the Alexandria Police Department’s Facebook page, which has been common in the past.

On Monday, Oct. 10, the City of Alexandria’s Special Projects Coordinator, Jim Smilie, told KALB that it is up to APD to make the decision to release information to the public. That is contrary to KALB’s understanding of the crime reporting policy, as in the past when KALB learns about a possible incident and calls APD for more information, we are told the information will come in the form of a press release that has been approved by the City administration.

APD Police Chief Ronney Howard echoed the city’s claims, saying that APD decides what information is released to the public. When asked why the shootings over the weekend were not shared, Chief Howard said it was due to it being an “active investigation.” Investigations can remain active up until a case is turned over to the district attorney’s office, which can be at least weeks.

The only press release issued over the weekend was pertaining to shots fired near the Bayview Yacht Club early Sunday morning.

Alexandria residents are entitled to know what crimes are going on in their city, so that’s why KALB has submitted public records requests for all shootings and incidents where APD responded to reports of shots fired from Oct. 2-9, and will continue to update this story when new information is available.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.