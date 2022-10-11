Former LCU soccer coach under investigation amid a series of allegations

ODESSA, Tx. (KALB) - Former Louisiana Christian Women’s Soccer Coach Carla Tejas has made national headlines after being placed on administrative leave at her current school, UT Permian Basin, amid a series of allegations against the coach.

Tejas unexpectedly resigned from LCU back in December 2021 without a clear official reason. She resigned as the winningest coach in program history and came off a season where LCU soccer won their first RRAC Conference Championship and appeared in their first NAIA National Tournament.

Just a few weeks later, after confirming her resignation, Tejas was hired as the women’s soccer coach at UTPB. However, as reported by KMID in Odessa, Texas, less than 10 games into her first season at the school, an anonymous group claiming to be student athletes sent a letter to the NCAA, the Lone Star Conference and university officials alleging illegal conduct, NCAA infractions and inappropriate behavior by Tejas.

According to KMID, some of the major allegations listed in the letter against Tejas included kissing members of the men’s soccer team in public, providing alcohol to minors and asking players to help pay for her bail stemming from a DWI arrest back on Sept. 11. Several players reportedly did pay for her bail.

Throughout the investigation, former players and even parents have come forward detailing claims of emotional abuse from Tejas at other schools she was at, including Belhaven University. However, according to KMID’s report, one parent named Louisiana Christian in their complaint.

This report said that a parent of a Belhaven student emailed UTPB’s Athletic Director Todd Dooley after hearing the news that the school hired Tejas as head coach. According to KMID, the parent said in the email that Tejas was placed on administrative leave at Louisiana Christian for “accusations she made inappropriate passes to some of the girls.”

News Channel 5 has been unable to confirm if this claim is true as, during her time in Pineville, Louisiana Christian never announced that Tejas was placed on administrative leave. However, the school did not publically announce her resignation either until the program’s next coach, Kendall Ayers, was hired on January 27, a full month after the resignation.

Midst this report, News Channel 5 has reached out to LCU AD Reni Mason for comment. He said that he is aware of the report circulating about his former women’s soccer coach, but has no comment at this time.

Tejas is currently on paid administrative leave at UTPB.

