Frustrated family says girl found dead at Paragon didn’t get help needed for battling drug addiction

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Exactly one week ago on Oct. 3, the body of 17-year-old Giah Barrere was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville. Law enforcement has yet to release the teen’s official cause of death.

“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare,” said Donna Barrere, Giah’s mother. “I don’t want anyone else’s parents to go through what I’m going through.”

Giah’s family believes her death at Paragon could have been avoided. Family members that spoke to News Channel 5 admitted that she battled mental illnesses and had issues with drugs, but emphasized that a lack of juvenile resource centers in Central Louisiana kept Giah from getting the help she needed.

“The juvenile system keeps telling us that our hands our tied,” said Donna. “Someone needs to untie them. Something needs to be done to help these kids. It’s not fair for me to have to bury my 17-year-old because I couldn’t get the help I needed.”

Donna said her daughter was just several months away from turning 18, which is when more resources are available for adults struggling with addiction, but she questioned why age mattered in trying to find help for her own daughter.

Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle echoed those concerns. Without a true juvenile rehabilitation center in Central Lousiana, Riddle said it is hard to keep young people with drug addictions out of the court system.

“We’ve seen them commit suicide, we’ve seen them overdose and we’ve seen them go to violent crime,” said Riddle. “It’s a problem.”

Riddle said the closest facility is the Acadiana Juvenile Detention Center, but he said that is to hold juveniles that committed a violent crime. He added that particular facility is not a rehabilitation center.

The resolution to this problem now lies in the hands of Louisiana lawmakers. A project to bring the first pre-adjudication facility to the central part of the state is now in the final stages. The facility, which will be located in Pollock in Grant Parish, secured $1 million dollars during the previous legislative session, and Riddle is confident it will be fully funded by this time next year.

“Pre-adjudication is a very difficult placement,” said Riddle. “It would help them. They could continue their school. They could receive counseling while they are being held, and hopefully, it’s a short-term thing that’s 30-60 days at the most.”

That facility would house 32 beds for those juveniles seeking help with battling addiction, specifically drugs. Giah’s family is also in the fight to make sure that drug addiction resource centers for juveniles also offer mental health services as well.

While short-term help is in the works through the state with the Central Louisiana Juvenile Detention Center, Riddle said more work needs to be done in the long term where facilities offer a three-month, six-month or even a year-long plan to help juveniles back on the right track.

News Channel 5 does want to emphasize that, even with the family’s push for further juvenile drug addiction resource centers, an official cause of death has not been released by the Tunica Biloxi Tribal Police. The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office has only been able to confirm that Giah’s death was not a result of a stabbing or a shooting.

Since Oct. 3, News Channel 5 has reached out to the Tribal Police three separate times for more information but was told that they do not comment on ongoing investigations and the police chief was not available for an interview.

However, after requesting an interview or statement from the Paragon management, we were sent a statement:

“Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of the deceased at this time. Paragon Casino Resort is saddened by the recent death that took place on our property. Paragon management is cooperating with Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Police in all areas of the ongoing investigation. As always, the safety and security of all of our guests is our primary concern.”

As we continue to learn more information, we will be sure to update you.

