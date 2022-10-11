George Kessler, former Chief of the Holiday Village Fire Department, passes away

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - George Kessler, former Chief of the Holiday Village Fire Department, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, at the age of 82.

Kessler was one of many early foundational members of the Holiday Village Volunteer Fire Department in 1970 and served as the Fire Chief of HVFD in the early to mid 90′s.

Services for Kessler will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Pineville. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family requests visitation be held that day at Hixson Brothers Pineville from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

