Haughton man charged with possession of child sex abuse materials, molestation of a juvenile

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Haughton man sits behind bars in the Bossier-Max facility after he was accused of having child sex abuse materials.

Adrian Cunningham, 43, was initially charged with nine counts of pornography involving juveniles. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office sent out information saying Cunningham is now facing 46 more counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles (for a total of 55 counts). He’s also facing two other new charges: molestation of a juvenile and obstruction of justice.

Cunningham’s bond for the additional charges was set at $410,000.

Adrian Cunningham, 43 (Bossier-Max | Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Detectives received a tip he was in possession of these materials, which launched an investigation. Detectives eventually recovered pictures of prepubescent juveniles as young as 2-years-old.

After he was read his rights, Cunningham confessed the images belonged to him, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

His bond was set at $90,000 for the initial charges.

This matter is still under investigation. Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

