Haughton man charged with possession of child sex abuse materials, molestation of a juvenile

Adrian Cunningham, 43
Adrian Cunningham, 43(Bossier-Max | Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Haughton man sits behind bars in the Bossier-Max facility after he was accused of having child sex abuse materials.

Adrian Cunningham, 43, was initially charged with nine counts of pornography involving juveniles. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office sent out information saying Cunningham is now facing 46 more counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles (for a total of 55 counts). He’s also facing two other new charges: molestation of a juvenile and obstruction of justice.

Cunningham’s bond for the additional charges was set at $410,000.

Adrian Cunningham, 43
Adrian Cunningham, 43(Bossier-Max | Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Detectives received a tip he was in possession of these materials, which launched an investigation. Detectives eventually recovered pictures of prepubescent juveniles as young as 2-years-old.

After he was read his rights, Cunningham confessed the images belonged to him, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

His bond was set at $90,000 for the initial charges.

This matter is still under investigation. Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple shots were fired near the Bayview off of Jackson Street early Sunday morning
At least three shot, dozens of gunshots fired in multiple incidents in Alexandria overnight
Woman killed in deadly fire fell asleep while smoking
Exactly one week ago, 17-year-old Giah Barrere was found dead at Paragon Casino Resort
Frustrated family says girl found dead at Paragon didn’t get help needed for battling drug addiction
RADE agents seized about 10 lbs of Fentanyl
RADE Agents recover 10 pounds of Fentanyl; 3 Alexandria suspects arrested
Confusion surrounding the City of Alexandria’s crime reporting policy continues

Latest News

UPDATE: Missing teen Lillian Peevy located
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Bruce R. Legassie
DeRidder man arrested for 5,000 counts of child pornography
RADE agents seized about 10 lbs of Fentanyl
RADE Agents recover 10 pounds of Fentanyl; 3 Alexandria suspects arrested
David Keith Soderberg
APD officer on leave after off-duty domestic arrest last week