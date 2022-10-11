RADE Agents recover 10 pounds of Fentanyl; 3 Alexandria suspects arrested

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, three Alexandria suspects were arrested on August 26 following a three-month-long narcotic distribution investigation.

Kevin Love, 50, Tedrick Travon Love, Jr., 26, and Leann Tinesha Thompson, 31, were all taken into custody without incident. Kevin Love remains in jail, being held on a $3,251,000 bond. Tedrick Love, Jr. was released on a $10,000 bond and Leann Thompson was released on a $3,500 bond.

RADE Agents learned of possible narcotics being sold in the Monroe Street area of Alexandria. Search warrants were obtained for two residences on the street. At one residence, agents found about 28,000 suspected pressed Fentanyl pills, about four pounds of suspected Fentanyl powder, about one pound of heroin, about three and a half ounces of suspected methamphetamine, about one pound of suspected cocaine, a small amount of suspected marijuana, suspected methadone liquid and an assortment of CDS scheduled pills. Agents also recovered over $3000, along with scales and other packaging material consistent with the distribution of narcotics.

At the other residence, agents found about two ounces of suspected marijuana, along with scales and other packaging material consistent with the distribution of narcotics. No arrests were made at this location.

RADE Agents said their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected.

“I am so proud of all the agencies that worked together on this case to prevent the spread of Fentanyl in our community,” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “This investigation shows the results of working together with our local, state and federal partners to help keep our community safe from the devastating effects of Fentanyl overdoses.”

According to the DEA website, “there is significant risk that illegal drugs have been intentionally contaminated with fentanyl. Because of its potency and low cost, drug dealers have been mixing Fentanyl with other drugs including heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, increasing the likelihood of a fatal interaction.”

RPSO said that it is generally believed that two mg is a lethal dose of Fentanyl. They said that from what was recovered in this operation, that would be 2,240,000 lethal doses of Fentanyl, enough to kill half the population of Louisiana.

Kevin Love was charged with:

2 counts of Possession of CS II (fentanyl) with intent to distribute

2 counts of Possess of CDS II (cocaine) with intent to distribute

1 count of Possession of CDS I (heroin) with intent to distribute

2 counts of Possession of CDS II

1 count of Possession of CDS IV

1 count of Possession of Drug paraphernalia

1 count of Resisting an officer

Tedrick Travone Love, Jr. was charged with:

Possession of Marijuana under 2.5 pounds

Probation Violation

Leann Tinesha Thompson was charged with:

1 count of Possession of CDS II

Contempt of Court

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.