Rapides DA’s Office concerned that rape suspect has left the area before trial

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office is concerned that an Alexandria man, who is accused of raping a female informant during an unmonitored RADE sting operation, may have left town ahead of his trial that is scheduled to begin next week.

The DA’s Office has filed a motion asking Judge Chris Hazel to hold Antonio Jones, 48, without bond pending his trial after the office obtained information that “there has been a breach of the general conditions of bail.” Jones is ordered to appear before the court on Thursday on the motion.

“The defendant has absented himself from the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, without the permission of this Court.”

Jones is charged with two counts of third degree rape and one count of manufacturing with the intent to distribute CDS II. He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges. Jones posted a $70,000 bond on April 15, 2021, according to Rapides Parish jail records.

In September, the Associated Press published an investigative story on the case in which it was reported that on Jan. 13, 2021 Jones raped the woman, who was wearing a microphone and hidden camera when she was forced to perform oral sex on him twice. She was looking to buy meth from Jones as a part of RADE operation in Alexandria.

In a separate motion filed on Monday, Oct. 10, Jones’ defense attorney, Phillip Robinson, filed a motion and a supporting memorandum to block a video recording of the alleged rape from being shown to a jury.

“Due to the extreme graphic nature of the videotape, the probative value of the video tape of the communication between Antonio Jones and [victim] is substantially outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice.”

In his motion and supporting memorandum, Robinson essentially confirms his own client’s guilt, explaining that the video shows “Mr. Jones’s genital, explicit language, and [victim] performing forced oral sex with him.”

“While the video is relevant in showing that Mr. Jones was having forced oral sex with [victim], its graphic nature was too extreme that it would cause unfair prejudice for Mr. Jones. It is difficult for a jury to maintain its neutrality and non-bias stance after they saw Mr. Jones’s genital and violent sexual intercourse.”

Robinson believes that the video would lead to a guilty verdict “in spite of other offered evidence to support the defense.” Robinson suggests playing the audio recording of the incident instead of the video.

In a unique offering, Robinson even writes that he is willing to stipulate, or put on record, that “Mr. Jones had specific intent to rape [victim] and he did compel [victim] to perform oral sex with him.”

There’s no date yet for Judge Chris Hazel to hear Robinson’s motion about the video.

