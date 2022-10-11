RPSO seeks help in finding missing teen

Lillian F. Peevy
Lillian F. Peevy(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile, Lillian F. Peevy.

Lillian is described as a 17-year-old female with blonde hair and blue eyes, has braces on her teeth, is 5′4″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs.

She was reported missing from her residence in Pineville on October 10. She was last seen wearing a white Old Navy hoodie with black shorts and pink checkered Vans shoes.

If you have any information on Lillian, please contact Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.

