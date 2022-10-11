Staying safe while carving pumpkins this Halloween season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - There is nothing like carving a pumpkin to get into the Halloween spirit, but if you do not do it safely, you might spend time in an Emergency Room instead of out Trick-Or-Treating.

Carving pumpkins is a fall favorite but is risky because pumpkins can be both slippery and tough. Each year, doctors treat hundreds of patients suffering from stab wounds to the fingers and palms. Often, the index finger is punctured, which can cause damage to tendons, nerves or arteries, all of which require surgery to repair.

Doctor Desirae McKee, a hand surgeon at Rapides Regional Medical Center, gave some tips on how to stay safe this Halloween season.

“There are a lot of great ideas out there. Number one, do not use a kitchen knife,” said McKee. “They are slippery, they are sharp and they get stuck in the pumpkin rind. I recommend using one of the pumpkin carving kits that are out there. They range anywhere from three to five dollars, and you can pick them up at most places. They are serrated and they are short, so they are a lot easier to use than a traditional knife.”

Doctor McKee also said adult supervision is very important.

For these and more tips on safe carving practices, visit the American Society for Surgery of the Hand website at assh.org.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.