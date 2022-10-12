101 Games & Counting: DeRidder, Leesville rivalry still going strong after a century of play

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville and DeRidder rivalry has been going on for over a century, and every year it gets better and better. From 1910 to 1961 the rivalry did not have a trophy, but in 1962, the Hooper Trophy came to life from a house divided by Buck and Agnes Hooper.

Buck went to Leesville and Agnes went to DeRidder. So, the way they could settle the score between the two was by letting both schools battle it out on the gridiron, and the winner would grab the self-titled trophy for that year.

Former DeRidder Dragon David Doyle said every game played is important, but it is something different when it comes to those Wampus Cats.

“My dad used to say ‘if we lose this game, you will regret it for the entire year,’” said Doyle. “So out of all the games, this one was circled.”

DeRidder owned the series in the 70s, winning every single game that decade. But, former Leesville Wampus Cat Chuck Owen said there is one game in this series he will never forget.

“Leesville didn’t win a game in the 1970s against DeRidder,” said Owen. “One year we tied, and we wanted to forfeit another year. But in my senior year, we beat them, and the way we celebrated you would think the sky was coming down.”

Current Wampus Cats Head Coach Robert Causey, the winningest head coach in school history, has dominated the Dragons, going 4-1 in his five-game stint. He said he prepares for this game as if he plays them every week.

“Having a rivalry like that makes the program better,” said Causey. “You must prepare for DeRidder for a regular season game and possibly a playoff game. Mentally we have to take the approach of treating every play like it’s our last. If not, our chance of winning isn’t the best.”

Leesville and DeRidder will kick off for the 101st time in Leesville on Friday at 7 p.m.

