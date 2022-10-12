2 arrested after shots fired during domestic disturbance in Marksville

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested this week after a 911 call about a “suspicious person” on Business Loop Road in Marksville. At least two or three gunshots were reportedly fired at a residence in the area sometime around 12:17 a.m. on October 10.

APSO arrested Tyler Daigrepont, 29, and Chelsie Daigrepont, 25.

Tyler was charged with illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, domestic abuse aggravated assault, aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a firearm. His bond was set at $10,000.

Chelsie was charged with illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and domestic abuse aggravated assault. Her bond was set at $5,000.

No one was shot during this incident.

