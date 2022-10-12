ACT test scores drop to lowest in 30 years in pandemic slide

This photo shows students walking into school. ACT test scores made public in a report...
This photo shows students walking into school. ACT test scores made public in a report Wednesday reveal a decline in preparedness for college-level coursework.(Pexels via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — ACT test scores made public in a report Wednesday reveal a decline in preparedness for college-level coursework.

Overall, the average ACT composite score was 19.8 out of 36.

This year was the first time since 1991 that the average score was below 20, and it was the lowest average in more than 30 years.

The report also shows 42% of ACT-tested graduates in the class of 2022 met none of the ACT’s subject benchmarks, which are indicators of how well students are expected to perform in college courses.

The results offer a lens into systemic inequities in education, in place well before the pandemic shuttered schools and colleges waived testing requirements.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RADE agents seized about 10 lbs of Fentanyl
RADE Agents recover 10 pounds of Fentanyl; 3 Alexandria suspects arrested
Exactly one week ago, 17-year-old Giah Barrere was found dead at Paragon Casino Resort
Frustrated family says girl found dead at Paragon didn’t get help needed for battling drug addiction
UPDATE: Missing teen Lillian Peevy located
David Keith Soderberg
APD officer on leave after off-duty domestic arrest last week
FILE - Carla Tejas when she was the LCU Women's Soccer Coach.
Former LCU soccer coach under investigation amid a series of allegations

Latest News

Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Jurors hear replay of some testimony in Alex Jones’ trial
Children 5 to 11 are the target population for a vaccine booster emergency use authorization.
FDA clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5
MGN
2 arrested after shots fired during domestic disturbance in Marksville
President Joe Biden is shown at the White House. Biden is going west Wednesday, with stops in...
Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near