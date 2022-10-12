APD Chief Howard questioned over department’s crime reporting policies

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a weekend of violent crime in Alexandria, the public is still without details from the Alexandria Police Department regarding two separate shootings that left three people with gunshot wounds.

We spoke with APD Chief Ronney Howard about the lack of information being published by the department and tried to get clarity about the department’s crime reporting policy.

“Our policy is to give information out to the public, especially when a threat to public safety is at hand, as soon as possible, and that’s what we try to do,” said Chief Howard.

Yet, after two kids were shot on Lisa Street early Sunday morning, the public still has no official information from APD about the incident.

Alex: “So, why wasn’t there a release given for the two juveniles shot on Lisa Street?” Chief Howard: “It was 2:30 in the morning, it was an isolated incident and no suspects were in the area actively shooting. I think the press release should have come out a few hours later. It’s 2:30 in the morning, you got two 14-year-olds out at that time of morning and they were both armed with air assault guns. In the dark those things look real. A press release was done, and it was out in a timely manner.” Alex: “There was no press release for that one, the Lisa Street shooting.” Chief Howard: “I consulted with it. Windham and he did do a press release. Alex: “That has not been published or sent to us.” Chief Howard: “Well, I’m going to find out what happened with it, but it was done.”

Clearly, there is confusion on all sides about how information is released to the public from APD. KALB has previously been told that all information given by APD to the public must first be approved by Mayor Jeff Hall’s office.

Here is a quote from Chief Howard from Aug. 3, 2021, explaining the information release process:

“All news releases or matters concerning information about what’s happening in the city has to go through City Hall before it’s released.”

On Monday, Oct. 10, City of Alexandria Special Projects Coordinator Jim Smilie and Chief Howard claimed it is APD’s discretion alone what information is released and when. That changed on Tuesday when the Chief confirmed that their information is sent to the city administration, specifically Smilie, before it is made public.

“That part of the administration would be Jim Smilie,” said Chief Howard. “He has a background in media releases, he has more or less a rapport with all the media outlets and most of the time, a majority of the time, those emails will go straight out to him.”

On Aug. 23, Chief Howard published APD’s Public Safety Crime Plan Pillars, one of the pillars is public transparency.

Alex: “You said quote ‘enhanced communication with the public through social media and a new website,’ how is that being fulfilled if you are not informing the public about shootings in the community? Chief Howard: “That is being fulfilled. We have a new website that’s coming out pretty soon and the public will be able to go on that website and get all the information about the crime that is happening in Alexandria, releasing some stats recently in reference to crime and arrests that have been made in the city. That information has been put out there.”

Although some statistics have been posted on the APD Facebook page, the crime statistics on the APD website have not been updated since the first quarter of this year.

Chief Howard did say that APD is working to improve how information is released to the public and even said he would like to have a round table discussion with all the media outlets in the area to help get information out. KALB will happily participate in that discussion whenever the chief would like to do so.

