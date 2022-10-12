Could Alexandria residents receive a credit while struggling to pay high utility bills?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In the midst of many Alexandria residents struggling to pay high utility bill costs, the Alexandria City Council has once again scheduled to discuss the ongoing matter, this time asking direct questions to the administration for solutions.

For the next city council meeting scheduled for Oct. 18, council members have submitted five questions to be answered by Mayor Jeff Hall and his staff relating to the utility bill concerns. Specifically, the council is asking what immediate solutions are available for those utility customers worried about not being able to pay off their bills.

During the committee meeting, the council will be asking the following questions:

What departments of the federal government or agencies have been contacted related to funds to assist citizens with utility bills? What departments of the state government or agencies have been contacted related to funds to assist citizens with utility bills? Is issuing a credit an option, and if not, why? If it is an option, why hasn’t it been done or brought to Council for funding? What firm has been contacted to address the fuel charge calculation ordinance and has the firm begun the analysis?

The topic of the utility department has been the central focus in the City of Alexandria since June when the city was affected by a security breach that shut down departments city-wide. In addition, the city was also dealing with a meter reader shortage, causing meters to not be read during the months of June, July and August.

The city reported that the meters would be read once again starting in September and Mayor Hall warned that residents could receive higher than normal bills. While the utility department has not disconnected any customers’ utilities or charged late fees for those who cannot pay the high bills, many city officials have expressed concern that low-income households might not be able to financially recover from months of high utility bill costs piling up.

Mayor Hall told News Channel 5 following the last council meeting earlier in October that they have had to ask for help on the federal level for funds to help those families. According to the council agenda, the council wants to know specifically what federal agencies have been contacted.

During the last meeting, Council President Catherine Davidson asked about the possibility of a credit being set up for households unable to pay their bills. The mayor said he was unable to definitively answer if a credit is possible but said that they are working on long-term solutions.

Based on the questions listed in the council agenda, if a credit is possible, the council would explore the possibility of funding the credit for the residents in need.

The utility committee meeting is set to begin at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

