DA confirms grand jury in Ronald Greene case

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Third Judicial District Attorney John Belton has confirmed to KNOE that his office will convene a grand jury on Nov. 10 in relation to the in-custody death of Ronald Greene.

Belton says he will present evidence against Louisiana State Troopers involved in Greene’s death.

Greene died in Louisiana State Police Custody in 2019 following a chase that began in Ouachita Parish and ended in Union Parish.

