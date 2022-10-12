DA confirms grand jury in Ronald Greene case

Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten by State Police troopers.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Third Judicial District Attorney John Belton has confirmed to KNOE that his office will convene a grand jury on Nov. 10 in relation to the in-custody death of Ronald Greene.

Belton says he will present evidence against Louisiana State Troopers involved in Greene’s death.

Greene died in Louisiana State Police Custody in 2019 following a chase that began in Ouachita Parish and ended in Union Parish.

