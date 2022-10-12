Gov. Edwards’ top lawyer announces resignation

(Pixabay via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Matthew Block, a top senior staff member for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, announced his resignation Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Block, the governor’s executive counsel, has played a vital behind-the-scenes role in navigating through the pandemic, hurricanes and expanding Medicaid, The Advocate reported.

“This is truly bittersweet for me and our team,” Edwards said in a statement. “Matthew has been a crucial member of my senior staff since I first became Governor. He has had a hand in every accomplishment and every bit of the tremendous progress we have made in moving Louisiana forward since 2016.”

Block, 49, said that while it has been the “best job I have ever had” he “felt it was the right time” to step down and plans on resuming practicing law in Thibodaux.

Edwards announced that Tina Vanichchagorn, who has worked closely with the governor, Block and Chief of Staff Mark Cooper as the administration’s special counsel, will replace Block.

