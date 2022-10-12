Late slide sends Wall Street lower in more uncertain trading

FILE - American flags fly outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New...
FILE - American flags fly outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York.(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(AP) - Stocks ended a wobbly day lower on Wall Street after a late-afternoon drop erased the tentative gains major indexes had been clinging to for much of the day.

The S&P 500 gave back 0.3% Wednesday, its sixth consecutive loss.

The Dow and Nasdaq ended with smaller losses.

Yields on the 2-year and 10-year Treasury notes ended lower.

Stocks had waffled between gains and losses for much of the day as traders parsed a report from the government that showed inflation at the wholesale level eased last month, though it was a bit worse than expected. Crude oil prices fell.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

