LCU issues statement on former women's soccer coach Carla Tejas

Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian University has officially released a statement regarding former women’s soccer coach Carla Tejas leaving her job on campus months ago.

This statement comes after Tejas made national headlines after being placed on administrative leave at her current school, UT Permian Basin, amid a series of allegations against the coach.

Here is the full statement:

Carla Tejas moved on from Louisiana Christian University because she won at LCU, and she got a better offer.

During her service here, there were no complaints or accusations from her players or other students, nor from the faculty and staff.

In September 2021, we received an anonymous email claiming Coach Tejas had left Belhaven University under suspicion. We did our best to follow Matthew 18:15-17, and launched an investigation right away, suspending her from coaching until it was completed. Our athletic director and compliance officer found nothing. They also reached out to Belhaven, whose compliance officer also investigated and told us there was no evidence of inappropriate behavior. So, we lifted the suspension.

We did not make a public report because no wrongdoing was uncovered, and it would have been inappropriate to let someone anonymously slander another person.

I am aguished about the situation that has been alleged at her new school. If there are victims, I pray for their complete healing; and, if substantiated, I urge authorities to take appropriate action.

