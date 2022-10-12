LCU Wildcats have two guys aiming for single-season sack record this weekend

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats have two defensive linemen that are itching to break the single-season sack record this weekend: Micah Latin and Logan Brimmer.

As of now, Latin has tied the record with seven sacks in just six games this season, and Brimmer has six so far. If Latin has a sack this Saturday, he becomes the sack leader, and Brimmer will need two.

Brimmer said the best thing about this is that they have a friendly competition about who can get to the record first.

“I know he had a one-sack lead heading into last Saturday’s game,” said Brimmer. “I got a sack before him last week, and I let him know about it, but it didn’t take him long to get a sack of his own to get back in front of me on the stat sheet. No matter who gets it first, we have a friendly competition out there, and we push each other all the time.”

Both Brimmer and Latin will be able to break the record this week at home against Wayland Baptist University. Kick-off is at 2 p.m. at Wildcat Field in Pineville.

