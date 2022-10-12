Leaders address Louisiana’s litter problem at state conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana leaders are coming together to tackle the state’s ongoing litter problem during a two-day conference.

It’s happening at the Hilton in downtown Baton Rouge. Tuesday, Oct. 11 marked the beginning of that process, as officials gathered to talk about potential solutions. That conversation continues Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Keep Louisiana Beautiful State Conference.

There are people from eight different states, representatives from 34 parishes and more than 95 companies and organizations at the conference.

Susan Russell, Executive Director of Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) said the goal is to learn, share and network on how they can make headway with the litter problem in the state.

She said this can’t be solved on the back of volunteers, but everyone doing their part.

“We need to make sure that we never litter. If you have a truck, cover your load, make sure that you don’t keep anything that can fly out in your truck beds,” said Susan Russell, Executive Director of Keep Louisiana Beautiful. “Businesses, we need your help. Keep your parking lots clean. Have a trash receptacle out front and keep your dumpsters clean.”

Day two of the conference will be from 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. at the Hilton.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said he’s seen progress so far. Last year they had more than 300 groups clean up the state and he said that’s double or triple what they have ever seen cleaning up during Love the Boot week.

They’re seeing more new initiatives, including the mayor of Baton Rouge putting out a new initiative to clean up the city.

“The legislature solved the problem and really moved quickly to give us an additional $3.5 million,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. “We’re going to be able to give out grants for garbage cans for beautification. I’ll be meeting next week with the DARE program to see if we can get the DARE officers when they talk about don’t do drugs can we talk about litter and make that a part of their program cause they’re in every school.”

He said they’re also going to be giving out grants to sheriffs that need equipment to help them with the work release programs to clean up Louisiana.

Although they’re seeing progress, there’s a lot of work to do.

Nungesser said it’s something they’re going to have to keep their foot on the gas to make sure everybody stays engaged.

