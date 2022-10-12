Listening to America: Housing Crisis

house for sale
house for sale(AP)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people what matters to them as they cast their ballot in the upcoming elections. This week, he speaks with a couple outside Atlanta. They’ve been looking to buy a house for about a year, but sky-high prices and interest rates have them rethinking their timing, location, and square footage requirements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RADE agents seized about 10 lbs of Fentanyl
RADE Agents recover 10 pounds of Fentanyl; 3 Alexandria suspects arrested
Exactly one week ago, 17-year-old Giah Barrere was found dead at Paragon Casino Resort
Frustrated family says girl found dead at Paragon didn’t get help needed for battling drug addiction
UPDATE: Missing teen Lillian Peevy located
David Keith Soderberg
APD officer on leave after off-duty domestic arrest last week
FILE - Carla Tejas when she was the LCU Women's Soccer Coach.
Former LCU soccer coach under investigation amid a series of allegations

Latest News

Chase Bank
APD investigating robbery at Chase Bank on Memorial Drive
Cenla dashboard for COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine percentages
LDWF begins drawdown on Larto/Saline Complex
Natchitoches Parish Detention Center
Natchitoches Parish inmate dies following apparent suicide attempt
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast