Natchitoches Parish inmate dies following apparent suicide attempt

Natchitoches Parish Detention Center
Natchitoches Parish Detention Center(NPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, an inmate in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center died from injuries sustained from an apparent suicide attempt.

First responders arrived at the detention center on October 8 around 1 p.m. in response to a medical emergency involving an inmate. Corrections bureau deputies performed CPR efforts until medical personnel arrived.

The inmate, identified as Timothy J. Gourdon, 50, of Winnfield, was transported by ambulance to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, in critical condition. Gourdon remained in the intensive care unit until he died from his injuries on October 11.

His body was transported to Shreveport for an autopsy.

Gourdon was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on October 5 for theft of a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property. His bond was set at $10,000.

This death is still under investigation. No foul play is suspected. Detectives are still awaiting the final conclusion of the autopsy report.

