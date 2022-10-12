Pineville man arrested for narcotics at Alexandria apartment complex

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was arrested during a SWAT team search of an apartment complex on Loblolly Lane in Alexandria on Oct. 11.

Aaron James Green, 35, has been charged with the possession of marijuana, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He was also booked on a warrant for a probation violation through the Louisiana Department of Corrections, Division of Probation and Parole as well as a Parish Probation warrant.

This arrest came after a thorough investigation conducted by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit, which received tips about suspicious activity at the apartment complex. They said they isolated the activity to an apartment that was occupied by Green. However, they learned he was not on the lease for the apartment. RADE also said Green was known from a previous investigation.

On the night of Oct. 11, RADE and an RPSO SWAT team converged on the apartment and took Green into custody without incident. The following was located inside the apartment: over an ounce of meth, five grams of fentanyl powder, 8.5 grams of marijuana and 51 unidentified pills. The pills will be sent to the North Louisiana Crime Lab for analysis, which may result in more charges.

Green is currently in jail, being held on a $45,000 bond as well as a probation hold.

The investigation is still ongoing.

