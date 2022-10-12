Public Service Commissioner candidate forum at Kees Park

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Alliance for Affordable Energy is hosting a forum tonight for candidates running for Commissioner of the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

The LPSC has a key role in deciding the price you pay for utilities, the types of services it provides and the kind of energy that powers our state.

Tonight’s forum will give residents an opportunity to hear firsthand where Louisiana Public Service Commission candidates stand on what is happening with your utility bill.

In District 4, the district that most of our viewing area falls in, there are three candidates including Mike Francis, a Republican who currently holds the seat.

Commissioners serve six-year terms, with a three term limit. That can add up to 18 years, which makes these positions very important.

Tonight’s forum will take place at Kees Park Community Center in Pineville and starts at 7 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RADE agents seized about 10 lbs of Fentanyl
RADE Agents recover 10 pounds of Fentanyl; 3 Alexandria suspects arrested
Exactly one week ago, 17-year-old Giah Barrere was found dead at Paragon Casino Resort
Frustrated family says girl found dead at Paragon didn’t get help needed for battling drug addiction
UPDATE: Missing teen Lillian Peevy located
FILE - Carla Tejas when she was the LCU Women's Soccer Coach.
Former LCU soccer coach under investigation amid a series of allegations
Chase Bank
Texas man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive

Latest News

Chase Bank
Texas man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive
Texas man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Pumpkins
Fall Fun Events in Cenla