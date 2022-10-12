Public Service Commissioner candidate forum at Kees Park

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Alliance for Affordable Energy is hosting a forum tonight for candidates running for Commissioner of the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

The LPSC has a key role in deciding the price you pay for utilities, the types of services it provides and the kind of energy that powers our state.

Tonight’s forum will give residents an opportunity to hear firsthand where Louisiana Public Service Commission candidates stand on what is happening with your utility bill.

In District 4, the district that most of our viewing area falls in, there are three candidates including Mike Francis, a Republican who currently holds the seat.

Commissioners serve six-year terms, with a three term limit. That can add up to 18 years, which makes these positions very important.

Tonight’s forum will take place at Kees Park Community Center in Pineville and starts at 7 p.m.

