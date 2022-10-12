Report of robbery at Chase Bank on Masonic Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 can confirm a report of a robbery at the Chase Bank on Masonic Drive, across from the Alexandria Mall.

The Alexandria Police Department is on scene.

The bank is closed, and customers are being asked to use the ATM. A person of interest in custody, but no arrests have been made yet.

This is a breaking news update. We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.