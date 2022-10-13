Alexandria man accused of fentanyl possession

Evidence collected in the arrest of D’Markius Sendell Duncan on Oct. 11, 2022.
Evidence collected in the arrest of D’Markius Sendell Duncan on Oct. 11, 2022.(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested on fentanyl and gun charges following a traffic stop on Sunset Drive on Oct. 11.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office lists that D’Markius Sendell Duncan, 35, is charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.

RPSO said Duncan was pulled over by a K9 unit on Sunset Drive and the search of his vehicle that followed yielded two bags of fentanyl.

Due to the presence of fentanyl, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit was asked to assist in the investigation, which led them to Duncan’s apartment in Harmony Gardens Apartments. Upon searching it, RPSO said they collected 12.5 grams of suspected fentanyl and two handguns. Duncan is a convicted felon and is currently prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Duncan was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Bond was set at $73,000. This matter is still under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Anthony Trevino
Texas man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive
Viewer-submitted photo of RPSO making a narcotics arrest at an apartment complex on Loblolly...
Pineville man arrested for narcotics at Alexandria apartment complex
Authorities seeking whereabouts of two La. families believed to be in Ariz. together
Authorities seeking whereabouts of two La. families believed to be in Ariz. together
Deville man killed in crash on La. HWY 1207
RADE agents seized about 10 lbs of Fentanyl
RADE Agents recover 10 pounds of Fentanyl; 3 Alexandria suspects arrested

Latest News

Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin
Runaway juvenile: Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin
Mark Anthony Trevino
Texas man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive
Trial set for suspect charged in Jan. 2022 shooting death of Deven Brooks
Man accused of raping RADE informant no-show ahead of trial; warrant issued