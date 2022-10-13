Alexandria man accused of fentanyl possession

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested on fentanyl and gun charges following a traffic stop on Sunset Drive on Oct. 11.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office lists that D’Markius Sendell Duncan, 35, is charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.

RPSO said Duncan was pulled over by a K9 unit on Sunset Drive and the search of his vehicle that followed yielded two bags of fentanyl.

Due to the presence of fentanyl, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit was asked to assist in the investigation, which led them to Duncan’s apartment in Harmony Gardens Apartments. Upon searching it, RPSO said they collected 12.5 grams of suspected fentanyl and two handguns. Duncan is a convicted felon and is currently prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Duncan was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Bond was set at $73,000. This matter is still under investigation.

