Antonio Jones a no-show at court hearing, arrest warrant issued

Antonio Jones
Antonio Jones(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Alena Noakes
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish Judge Chris Hazel has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Antonio Jones after he failed to appear in court Thursday, Oct. 13, for a bond revocation hearing.

Jones is an Alexandria man accused of raping an informant during a RADE operation.

Several witnesses testified that Jones no longer lives at the address listed with his bail bondsmen. The State even introduced a witness, who is the landlord at the property Jones supposedly lived at, who said Jones is not an occupant at that residence anymore.

The arrest warrant comes less than a week before Jones’ trial is set to begin.

