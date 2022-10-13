Burrow, Chase return to La., as Saints host Bengals

(NFL)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - LSU great Joe Burrow will return to the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 16, the place where he topped off his Heisman season with a 15-0 finish and a National Championship win over Clemson.

Of course, this time, he won’t be wearing purple and gold and probably isn’t bringing any cigars.

The Saints and Bengals will kick off at noon.

The Bengals’ Super Bowl quarterback didn’t exactly get choked up on Wednesday, Oct. 12, when asked about playing the Saints, the way he did when he accepted the Heisman with one of the most stirring speeches ever.

But he did admit that night on Poydras Street will always have a special place in his heart.

The Saints are looking for back-to-back wins for the first time this season after Taysom Hill was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his four touchdowns versus Seattle.

