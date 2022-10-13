Deville man killed in crash on La. HWY 1207

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man was killed in a crash on Louisiana Highway 1207 on Thursday, Oct. 13.

According to Louisiana State Police, Shannon Crochet, 38, was traveling west on La. HWY 1207 when, for unknown reasons, he traveled off the road around 6:25 a.m. and hit a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn. Crochet was ejected from his vehicle as a result.

Crochet was later pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.