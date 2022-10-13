Deville man killed in crash on La. HWY 1207

(Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man was killed in a crash on Louisiana Highway 1207 on Thursday, Oct. 13.

According to Louisiana State Police, Shannon Crochet, 38, was traveling west on La. HWY 1207 when, for unknown reasons, he traveled off the road around 6:25 a.m. and hit a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn. Crochet was ejected from his vehicle as a result.

Crochet was later pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Anthony Trevino
Texas man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive
Viewer-submitted photo of RPSO making a narcotics arrest at an apartment complex on Loblolly...
Pineville man arrested for narcotics at Alexandria apartment complex
Authorities seeking whereabouts of two La. families believed to be in Ariz. together
Authorities seeking whereabouts of two La. families believed to be in Ariz. together
RADE agents seized about 10 lbs of Fentanyl
RADE Agents recover 10 pounds of Fentanyl; 3 Alexandria suspects arrested
MGN
2 arrested after shots fired during domestic disturbance in Marksville

Latest News

Pumpkins
Fall Fun Events in Cenla
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Mark Anthony Trevino
Texas man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive
Antonio Jones
Man accused of raping RADE informant no-show ahead of trial; warrant issued