Emily Williamson Lab School “uninhabitable” after fire

Pictures show extent of damage to Emily Williamson Lab School at the University of...
Pictures show extent of damage to Emily Williamson Lab School at the University of Louisiana-Monroe.(Source: KNOE)
By Josh Harvison
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Fire damaged the Emily Williamson Lab School at the Univerity of Louisiana-Monroe’s campus so badly, the building “will be uninhabitable for an indefinite period of time”.

A KNOE 8 News crew reported Thursday the inside of the building appeared to have sustained major fire and smoke damage, as well as water damage.

According to firefighters, a woman reported the smell of smoke Wednesday night. When firefighters arrived at the building, they discovered the fire.

The building is used as a daycare and for classroom space. Classes have been canceled.

ULM Executive Director of Marketing and Communications Dr. Brice Jones said in a statement:

“Right now, we have limited access, as the fire investigators and the insurance adjusters are still working through the building to determine what happened and what will need to happen in the future. Unfortunately, the damage appears to be significant; therefore, the building will be uninhabitable for an indefinite period of time. We are currently assessing alternatives to meet the needs of our families who rely on the Emily Williamson Lab School. Our hope is to have a temporary solution in place by Monday morning, October 17.”

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

