“It’s time to show what I can do”: Menard’s Rubin Seastrunk ran for 224 yards, 5 TDs against Pickering

Meet this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week from Menard: Rubin Seastrunk.
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Menard’s Rubin Seastrunk had a career-high game of scoring five touchdowns with 224 rushing yards against Pickering last Friday.

“I just love football,” said Seastrunk. “This is the best part of my day for me. Sitting in that classroom all day long then I get to come out here and play football, that is amazing. I went in for the third touchdown in the first quarter, and I was like it is about to be a big night for me. I have to make this one count.”

He did make it count. Seastrunk is one of the captains for the Eagles, and Head Coach Justin Charles said from the moment he took over as head coach, he noticed the work Rubin put in day in and day out.

“When I first got here, Rubin was going into his sophomore season and seeing the kid work, you are like ‘this kid is going to be great one day, he is going to be your awesome running back and a great teammate,’” said Charles. “He was on the scout team as a sophomore, and he was getting pounded as a running back, but he kept getting up. The starting defense would sling him around, but he just kept getting back and getting back up. He never had that quit in him.”

Seastrunk sets the example for the Eagles in many different ways, including spiritually.

“One way is in the weight room,” said Seastrunk. “Leading by example and saying that they need to stop acting up and it is time to work. There is a time for playing at one point and another time it is time to work.”

What sets Rubin apart from the running backs that have come through Menard is his willpower and encouragement.

“He is willing to talk to the young guys and communicate with them and say ‘hey, this what we have to do better,’ or when we are dead, and we have no energy, Rubin is one of those guys that will help us get some energy,” said Charles. “He will find a way. He always shows up, and his approach to everything, it is his drive, his belief in what he does, his belief in what he is and his belief in his work. It is the drive, and his work ethic that is second to none.”

Eagles center Brock Bordelon is Rubin’s prayer partner at school and co-captain. When he found out about Rubin’s accomplishment, he said he could not contain his excitement.

“I was super stoked, we dapped each other up in the locker room, we were super excited about that,” Bordelon said. “I am just super proud of him. I have seen him grow as a young man and a football player.”

Rubin Seastrunk’s mentality to never stop working no matter how many guys are in front of him and making the most of it when his time came has helped him find the end zone multiple times in every game.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Anthony Trevino
Texas man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive
Deville man killed in crash on La. HWY 1207
Authorities seeking whereabouts of two La. families believed to be in Ariz. together
Authorities seeking whereabouts of two La. families believed to be in Ariz. together
Viewer-submitted photo of RPSO making a narcotics arrest at an apartment complex on Loblolly...
Pineville man arrested for narcotics at Alexandria apartment complex
RADE agents seized about 10 lbs of Fentanyl
RADE Agents recover 10 pounds of Fentanyl; 3 Alexandria suspects arrested

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the AFC championship NFL football game...
Burrow, Chase return to La., as Saints host Bengals
Leesville, DeRidder to meet for the 101st time Friday night
DeRidder, Leesville showdown named Week 7 MedExpress Game of the Week
Rubin Seastrunk – ACA Athlete of the Week
Former LCU Soccer Coach Carla Tejas on administrative leave at UTPB.
“Worst year of soccer in my life”: Former LCU soccer player said complaints were made against former coach Carla Tejas