“It’s time to show what I can do”: Menard’s Rubin Seastrunk ran for 224 yards, 5 TDs against Pickering

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Menard’s Rubin Seastrunk had a career-high game of scoring five touchdowns with 224 rushing yards against Pickering last Friday.

“I just love football,” said Seastrunk. “This is the best part of my day for me. Sitting in that classroom all day long then I get to come out here and play football, that is amazing. I went in for the third touchdown in the first quarter, and I was like it is about to be a big night for me. I have to make this one count.”

He did make it count. Seastrunk is one of the captains for the Eagles, and Head Coach Justin Charles said from the moment he took over as head coach, he noticed the work Rubin put in day in and day out.

“When I first got here, Rubin was going into his sophomore season and seeing the kid work, you are like ‘this kid is going to be great one day, he is going to be your awesome running back and a great teammate,’” said Charles. “He was on the scout team as a sophomore, and he was getting pounded as a running back, but he kept getting up. The starting defense would sling him around, but he just kept getting back and getting back up. He never had that quit in him.”

Seastrunk sets the example for the Eagles in many different ways, including spiritually.

“One way is in the weight room,” said Seastrunk. “Leading by example and saying that they need to stop acting up and it is time to work. There is a time for playing at one point and another time it is time to work.”

What sets Rubin apart from the running backs that have come through Menard is his willpower and encouragement.

“He is willing to talk to the young guys and communicate with them and say ‘hey, this what we have to do better,’ or when we are dead, and we have no energy, Rubin is one of those guys that will help us get some energy,” said Charles. “He will find a way. He always shows up, and his approach to everything, it is his drive, his belief in what he does, his belief in what he is and his belief in his work. It is the drive, and his work ethic that is second to none.”

Eagles center Brock Bordelon is Rubin’s prayer partner at school and co-captain. When he found out about Rubin’s accomplishment, he said he could not contain his excitement.

“I was super stoked, we dapped each other up in the locker room, we were super excited about that,” Bordelon said. “I am just super proud of him. I have seen him grow as a young man and a football player.”

Rubin Seastrunk’s mentality to never stop working no matter how many guys are in front of him and making the most of it when his time came has helped him find the end zone multiple times in every game.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.