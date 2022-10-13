LDWF offering reward for reporting poachers

LDWF offering reward for reporting poachers
LDWF offering reward for reporting poachers(LDWF)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is reminding hunters that its “Louisiana Operation Game Thief” program (LOGT) is offering monetary rewards for those who report poachers.

Since the crime-stopper program began in 1984, the information provided by “Operation Game Thief” informants has resulted in the apprehension of more than 700 poachers, who have been convicted on numerous state and federal charges. As a result, nearly $447,000 in rewards has been paid to those who reported poaching incidents.

To anonymously report a poaching violation to the LDWF’s 24-hour Operation Game Thief hotline in the following ways:

  • By calling 800-442-2511.
  • By texting “LADWF” and your tip to 847411.
  • Or by using the LADWF Tips iPhone or Android app.

You can also send photos via text or the app to provide additional evidence to help support your claim.

For more information on “Operation Game Thief,” you can visit the LDWF’s website HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Anthony Trevino
Texas man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive
Viewer-submitted photo of RPSO making a narcotics arrest at an apartment complex on Loblolly...
Pineville man arrested for narcotics at Alexandria apartment complex
Authorities seeking whereabouts of two La. families believed to be in Ariz. together
Authorities seeking whereabouts of two La. families believed to be in Ariz. together
RADE agents seized about 10 lbs of Fentanyl
RADE Agents recover 10 pounds of Fentanyl; 3 Alexandria suspects arrested
MGN
2 arrested after shots fired during domestic disturbance in Marksville

Latest News

Antonio Jones
Man accused of raping RADE informant no-show ahead of trial; warrant issued
pledge
Pledge Kids 10-12-22
Check out today's Pledge Kid from Glenmora Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-10/13/2022
Check out today's Lunch Kid from Glenmora Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-10/13/2022
10/13/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
10/13/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast