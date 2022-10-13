Microsoft unveils $4,300 desktop computer

(Microsoft via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN Newsource) - Microsoft has unveiled its most expensive Surface computer yet.

The new 28-inch “Surface Studio 2+” desktop computer will set you back around $4,300. If you add a digital pen for on-screen drawing, it can go up to $4,500.

Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.(Microsoft via CNN)

The new desktop has an Intel Core H35 processor, 50% faster performance and an updated chip for faster graphics. It also has an updated display, cameras, microphones as well as on-screen drawing capabilities.

Along with this new desktop, Microsoft unveiled several other Surface Pro tablets and laptop models.

The reveal comes as Microsoft celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Surface line.

The tech company is confronting a more challenging economic environment, as a looming recession could make it harder to convince customers to dish out thousands to upgrade devices.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RADE agents seized about 10 lbs of Fentanyl
RADE Agents recover 10 pounds of Fentanyl; 3 Alexandria suspects arrested
Mark Anthony Trevino
Texas man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive
Exactly one week ago, 17-year-old Giah Barrere was found dead at Paragon Casino Resort
Frustrated family says girl found dead at Paragon didn’t get help needed for battling drug addiction
UPDATE: Missing teen Lillian Peevy located
FILE - Carla Tejas when she was the LCU Women's Soccer Coach.
Former LCU soccer coach under investigation amid a series of allegations

Latest News

tejas
LCU issues statement on former women’s soccer coach Carla Tejas
Public forum held for Public Service Commission candidates
Public forum held for Public Service Commission candidates
Mae Amburgey Dies - October 12, 2022
Mae Amburgey Dies - October 12, 2022