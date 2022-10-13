Microsoft unveils $4,300 desktop computer

(CNN Newsource) - Microsoft has unveiled its most expensive Surface computer yet.

The new 28-inch “Surface Studio 2+” desktop computer will set you back around $4,300. If you add a digital pen for on-screen drawing, it can go up to $4,500.

Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier. (Microsoft via CNN)

The new desktop has an Intel Core H35 processor, 50% faster performance and an updated chip for faster graphics. It also has an updated display, cameras, microphones as well as on-screen drawing capabilities.

Along with this new desktop, Microsoft unveiled several other Surface Pro tablets and laptop models.

The reveal comes as Microsoft celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Surface line.

The tech company is confronting a more challenging economic environment, as a looming recession could make it harder to convince customers to dish out thousands to upgrade devices.

