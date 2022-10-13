Runaway juvenile: Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin

Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin
Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin.

Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′11″ tall and weighs 115 pounds.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Za’Nayla was reported missing from her residence located in the Pineville area. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with the logo “Champion” in white lettering on it.

If you have any information about her, contact Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.

