Trial set for suspect charged in Jan. 2022 shooting death of Deven Brooks

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A trial date has been set for Jan. 23, 2023, for Jamaria Randle, 22 of Alexandria, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the January 2022 death of Deven Brooks, 27, of Ball.

Brooks’ body was found on the edge of the Red River in Alexandria on Jan. 11, 2022. Police said he had been shot in the head. His body was bound with cables, zip ties and duct tape.

Brooks had been reported as a possible kidnapping victim to the Ball Police Department two days before his body was found. A neighbor placed Randle, who police said was once in a relationship with Brooks, at his home the night he disappeared. The neighbor told police that Brooks was trying to get Randle to leave, according to Alexandria police.

A detective with the Alexandria Police Department previously testified that surveillance video from a Walmart showed Randle and two other suspects who are also charged in the case, Terrance Lavalais and Tremaine Veal. Police said the video shows Randle trying to buy cables, zip ties and duct tape. The detective said the purchase was declined and the items were taken without being paid for.

As Randle and Lavalais became suspects, the detective testified that the two gave a statement to police about kidnapping and robbing Brooks. Later, Randle would say in a statement to police that Lavalais shot Brooks and identified Veal as the third person with them who provided the gun. Police believe the three were trying to get Brooks’ money.

Lavalais will go before a jury on Jan. 30, 2023, and Veal will go to trial on Feb. 6, 2023.

Randle is represented by Chad Guillot. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall. Judge Chris Hazel is presiding.

