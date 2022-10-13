“Worst year of soccer in my life”: Former LCU soccer player said complaints were made against former coach Carla Tejas

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Just one year removed from the most accomplished season in program history, former Louisiana Christian University Women’s Soccer Coach Carla Tejas remains under fire amid a series of accusations.

According to a report from KMID, a news station in Odessa, Texas, Tejas was placed on paid administrative leave at her current school UT Permian Basin after an anonymous group, claiming to be student-athletes, sent a letter to the NCAA, the Lone Star Conference and university officials at UTPB alleging illegal activity, NCAA infractions and inappropriate behavior by Tejas.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, LCU President Dr. Rick Brewer released a statement to News Channel 5 that said during Tejas’ time in Pineville, no complaints or accusations were made against her by players, students, faculty and staff. However, one former LCU soccer player that played under Tejas, has come forward saying that the statement made by LCU is not true.

That former player, who asked to remain anonymous, said multiple parents and players did complain to LCU’s Athletic Director, Reni Mason, about Tejas during her time in Pineville. The player told News Channel 5 that it was mentally and physically breaking playing under Tejas, and it drove three players to quit the team.

“It was the worst year of soccer in my life,” said the former Lady Wildcat. “Soccer was kind of my personality for kind of my entire life, and she made me hate it.”

Throughout the investigation, KMID has reported that other former players and parents have come forward detailing emotional abuse from Tejas at her previous schools. According to that report, one parent named Louisiana Christian in their complaint letter to the current Athletic Director at UTPB and said that Tejas was placed on administrative leave at LCU for “accusations she made inappropriate passes to some of the girls.”

In the statement from Dr. Brewer at LCU, he added that the school received an anonymous email in September 2021, claiming that Tejas had left Belhaven University under suspicion. Dr. Brewer went on to say that the school launched an investigation and suspended her from coaching during the season until it was completed. The statement did not specify how long Tejas was suspended.

“Our athletic director and compliance officer found nothing,” said LCU’s President in the statement. “They also reached out to Belhaven, whose compliance officer also investigated and told us there was no evidence of inappropriate behavior. So, we lifted the suspension. We did not make a public report because no wrongdoing was uncovered.”

The former player that spoke to News Channel 5 shared her experience, citing Tejas’ diet plan that she tried to make her players follow and a strict practice and workout schedule.

“There’s no way that you let a coach like that coach at your school and seeing these allegations and to think...and even want to say she didn’t do anything...because that’s a lie,” said the former athlete under Tejas at LCU.

Tejas resigned from LCU at the end of last season. The school said she moved on because she won at LCU and got a better offer at UTPB.

News Channel 5 has since reached back out to Louisiana Christian for comment on this matter and the school referred us back to the statement that was sent on Wednesday.

Tejas remains on administrative leave at UTPB.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.