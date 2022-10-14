10th annual Women in Business Conference brings women together

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The 10th annual Women in Business Conference wrapped up Friday, October 14.

The conference is hosted by the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce. It aims to bring women together for two days of informative presentations from influential speakers, encouragement and celebration.

This year’s keynote speaker was Sally Rinehart, President of Louisiana CAT. Other presentations were given by Dr. Markey Pierre, an author and motivational speaker and Dr. Beth Palmer, the assistant Vice Chancellor of Holistic Education at Louisiana State University of Alexandria.

Organizers said the conference provides an avenue for women to network and build relationships.

“It is an opportunity to get to know women who have been successful and who are willing to mentor others,” said Deborah Randolph, President of the Cenla Chamber. “The women who get involved with the conference, who are very successful, often they are in a place in their careers where they want to connect with those coming up, to help assist them in making it in their careers.”

This year’s presenting sponsor was RoyOMartin.

