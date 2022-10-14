Apartment fire at Cedar Court in Pineville

Fire at Cedar Court in Pineville
Fire at Cedar Court in Pineville(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at Cedar Court in Pineville on Friday morning.

Witnesses said firefighters arrived at the scene around 11:15 a.m. We’re told the landlord said it was a wiring/electrical issue. Cleco also arrived on the scene about an hour after the fire broke out.

At this time, firefighters are still on the scene.

