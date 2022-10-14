APD seeking armed robbery suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is seeking a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that happened on October 13 at a business on Lakeside Drive.

APD received a report of an armed robbery around 7 p.m. in which an unknown man entered the business, wearing all black, including a black hoodie and a ski mask. He produced a handgun and demanded money. The victim gave him an undetermined amount of cash and the man fled on foot.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

