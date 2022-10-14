Boyce police seek suspect wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap a baby

Jaheim Charles Williams
Jaheim Charles Williams(Boyce Police Department)
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who is wanted for breaking into a home, attacking its resident and allegedly attempting to kidnap a baby.

The Boyce Police Department said that Jaheim Charles Williams, 19, is wanted in total for domestic abuse, strangulation, criminal conspiracy, home invasion, aggravated assault with a firearm, child desertion, aggravated criminal property damage and attempted aggravated kidnapping of a child. He is believed to be driving a dark, grey 2020 KIA Optima with “LIYAH” written on the back windshield.

Williams should be considered armed and dangerous. Law enforcement advises you not to approach, but if the suspect is seen, please get in touch with your local law enforcement agency.

According to the Boyce PD, on Friday, Oct. 14, the victim of the crime said Williams and a masked Black male broke into her apartment, with Williams kicking in the front door and the unknown suspect kicking in the back door. She said Williams began to attack her, leading to her being strangled. The unknown suspect grabbed an infant lying on the couch and attempted to leave. However, the victim said she fought off Williams and began to fight the intruder with the baby. The victim said at this point Williams pointed a handgun at her. She managed to get the child back and the two suspects fled. The victim said she followed from a distance and managed to get their vehicle description.

Again, if you spot this suspect, please get in touch with authorities.

