BPSO investigating multiple forced-entry burglaries

(MGN / Pixabay)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of multiple daytime forced-entry burglaries in the East Beauregard community on October 13.

BPSO said two Black males were witnessed inside a victim’s residence, committing a burglary. The suspects are believed to be traveling in an SUV (unknown make and model), last seen traveling south on Highway 113.

If you have seen anyone knocking on doors in the area, BPSO said this could have been the suspects checking to see if anyone was home before committing a theft or burglary. You are asked to contact BPSO with any information in this investigation.

You can reach BPSO at 337-463-3281, crime stoppers hotline with anonymous tips at 337-462-8918/833-404-1372, submit a tip through their website beauregardparishsheriff.org, or text anonymous tips to TIP BPSO followed by the tip information to 888777.

