DeRidder, Leesville showdown named Week 7 MedExpress Game of the Week

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - For the first time this season, the KALB Sports roadshow will take us to Vernon Parish for the MedExpress Game of the Week.

As voted on by the fans, the 101st meeting between DeRidder (4-2) and Leesville (5-1) wins our Week 7 prestige matchup. Since 1910, the two schools separated just 30 minutes apart, have continued one of the oldest rivalries in the state.

DeRidder currently leads the all-time series 54-42-4, but Leesville has been able to take home the Hooper Trophy more often since the turn of the century. From 1998-2008, Leesville racked up ten wins in a row over DeRidder, the longest winning streak by either team in this century-long series.

Since Robert Causey became the head coach of the Wampus Cats in 2016, Leesville has won four of the five matchups against their rival. The two schools have split the last two matchups, with each game being decided by just one score.

Leesville is led by the second-leading rusher in the state, Xavier Ford, currently with 1,416 yards on the ground. DeRidder’s stout defense will look to slow Ford down as they have held their opponents under 14 points in five of their first six games.

Mary Margaret Ellison will have full coverage of the Week 7 MedExpress Game of the Week Friday night starting at 6 p.m. on KALB. Full highlights of the game will be shown on the 5th Quarter starting at 10 p.m.

