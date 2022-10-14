Early morning fire on Hope and Kelly Streets
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the corner of Hope and Kelly Streets.
AFD was dispatched around 1:34 a.m. to a fully involved two-story structure fire.
The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.