Early morning fire on Hope and Kelly Streets

An early morning fire broke out at the corner of Hope and Kelly Streets in Alexandria.
An early morning fire broke out at the corner of Hope and Kelly Streets in Alexandria.(AFD)
Oct. 14, 2022
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the corner of Hope and Kelly Streets.

AFD was dispatched around 1:34 a.m. to a fully involved two-story structure fire.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Fire at Hope and Kelly Streets
Fire at Hope and Kelly Streets(AFD)

