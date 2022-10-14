Early morning fire on Hope and Kelly Streets

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the corner of Hope and Kelly Streets.

AFD was dispatched around 1:34 a.m. to a fully involved two-story structure fire.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Fire at Hope and Kelly Streets (AFD)

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.