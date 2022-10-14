Former Leesville City Marshal’s Office employee accused of malfeasance in office

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - A former employee of the Leesville City Marshal’s Office has been accused of misappropriating funds while employed there.

In March 2022, LCMO contacted Louisiana State Police, making the accusation against Gary Scott, 47.

After some investigation into the matter, LSP obtained an arrest warrant for Scott. On Oct. 13, he was charged with malfeasance in office and theft of approximately $20,000. He was booked as a fugitive at the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and then transported to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, where he was booked without incident.

The case remains under investigation.

