KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 7 Matchups around Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For the first time in Week 6, one member of the KALB Sports Team went a perfect 5-5 on their picks: Dylan Domangue.

Heading into Week 7, Dylan now leads in wins for the weekly pick ‘em segment as he sits now at 19-10 on the season. Mary Margaret Ellison, who has led all season, is now in second at 18-11 and Elijah Nixon is at 17-12.

In Week 7, the KALB Sports Team will be picking another slate of games in this week’s Bulletin Material.

MedExpress Game of the Week: DeRidder vs Leesville

Dylan’s Pick: Leesville 38-21

Elijah’s Pick: Leesville 23-18

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Leesville 35-28

ASH vs Ouachita Parish:

Dylan’s Pick: Ouachita Parish 51-38

Elijah’s Pick: ASH 34-28

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Ouachita 42-35

Peabody vs St. Mary’s:

Dylan’s Pick: St. Mary’s 28-24

Elijah’s Pick: St. Mary’s 18-12

Mary Margaret’s Pick: St. Mary’s 35-28

Tioga vs Franklin Parish:

Dylan’s Pick: Franklin Parish 34-20

Elijah’s Pick: Franklin Parish 28-12

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Franklin Parish 45-35

Buckeye vs Bunkie:

Dylan’s Pick: Buckeye 38-21

Elijah’s Pick: Buckeye 28-22

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Buckeye 35-14

