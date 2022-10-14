KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 7 Matchups around Cenla

KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla
By Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For the first time in Week 6, one member of the KALB Sports Team went a perfect 5-5 on their picks: Dylan Domangue.

Heading into Week 7, Dylan now leads in wins for the weekly pick ‘em segment as he sits now at 19-10 on the season. Mary Margaret Ellison, who has led all season, is now in second at 18-11 and Elijah Nixon is at 17-12.

In Week 7, the KALB Sports Team will be picking another slate of games in this week’s Bulletin Material.

MedExpress Game of the Week: DeRidder vs Leesville

  • Dylan’s Pick: Leesville 38-21
  • Elijah’s Pick: Leesville 23-18
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Leesville 35-28

ASH vs Ouachita Parish:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Ouachita Parish 51-38
  • Elijah’s Pick: ASH 34-28
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Ouachita 42-35

Peabody vs St. Mary’s:

  • Dylan’s Pick: St. Mary’s 28-24
  • Elijah’s Pick: St. Mary’s 18-12
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: St. Mary’s 35-28

Tioga vs Franklin Parish:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Franklin Parish 34-20
  • Elijah’s Pick: Franklin Parish 28-12
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Franklin Parish 45-35

Buckeye vs Bunkie:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Buckeye 38-21
  • Elijah’s Pick: Buckeye 28-22
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Buckeye 35-14

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

