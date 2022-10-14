KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 7 Matchups around Cenla
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For the first time in Week 6, one member of the KALB Sports Team went a perfect 5-5 on their picks: Dylan Domangue.
Heading into Week 7, Dylan now leads in wins for the weekly pick ‘em segment as he sits now at 19-10 on the season. Mary Margaret Ellison, who has led all season, is now in second at 18-11 and Elijah Nixon is at 17-12.
In Week 7, the KALB Sports Team will be picking another slate of games in this week’s Bulletin Material.
MedExpress Game of the Week: DeRidder vs Leesville
- Dylan’s Pick: Leesville 38-21
- Elijah’s Pick: Leesville 23-18
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Leesville 35-28
ASH vs Ouachita Parish:
- Dylan’s Pick: Ouachita Parish 51-38
- Elijah’s Pick: ASH 34-28
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Ouachita 42-35
Peabody vs St. Mary’s:
- Dylan’s Pick: St. Mary’s 28-24
- Elijah’s Pick: St. Mary’s 18-12
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: St. Mary’s 35-28
Tioga vs Franklin Parish:
- Dylan’s Pick: Franklin Parish 34-20
- Elijah’s Pick: Franklin Parish 28-12
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Franklin Parish 45-35
Buckeye vs Bunkie:
- Dylan’s Pick: Buckeye 38-21
- Elijah’s Pick: Buckeye 28-22
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Buckeye 35-14
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.